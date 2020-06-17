Self-swabbing coronavirus tests just as accurate as those done by professionals, study shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A new study published by Stanford University reveals that self-swabbing coronavirus tests are just as accurate and effective as those done by medical professionals.

According to the study conducted by researchers at the Stanford University School of Medicine, 30 patients were tested with samples they collected themselves, and were tested again at a community site where someone else swabbed them.

The results were identical, the study reveals.

Twenty-three participants reported that they first experienced symptoms between four and 37 days prior to returning for the second test.

Of the 12 people who returned within two weeks after symptoms began, 7tested positive; of the 11 people who returned for testing more than two weeks after symptom onset, only two tested positive.

More coronavirus testing sites are now operating with self-swabbing tests only as officials say this will help prevent healthcare workers from exposure to the virus.

The authors of the study said allowing people to collect their own samples would also allow more people to be tested due to sample-collection kits that could widely be distributed.

Additionally, they said self-collection would help conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) used by healthcare workers.

“There is an urgent need to increase our testing capacity to slow the overall spread of the virus,” said Yvonne Maldonado, MD, professor of pediatric infectious diseases and of health research and policy. “A sample collection procedure that can safely and easily be performed by the patient in their own car or at home could reduce the exposure of health care workers and also allow many more people to submit samples for testing.”

The study was published June 12 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

