SF Giants resume workouts after players, staff virus tests come back negative

Security guard LeJuana Evans wears a mask while working a gate at Oracle Park, the San Francisco Giants’ baseball ballpark, in San Francisco, March 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Workouts resume!

The San Francisco Giants on Wednesday confirmed in a tweet that test July 4 test results of both players and staff all came back negative.

Per the Giants, workouts at Oracle Park resume today.

