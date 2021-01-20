SF goal: Vaccinate all residents by summer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The San Francisco Public Health Department announced a goal of vaccinating every San Francisco resident by June 30th, 2021.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney called in private healthcare providers for a special hearing focusing on how the Department of Public Health and private healthcare can develop a better COVID-19 mass vaccination strategy.

“I’m expressing frustration that my residents have all across the board. They go to DPH, and DPH says go to the private insurer. The private insurer says go talk to the county,” Haney said.

On this day, they talked to each other. UCSF announced their plan to do their part by adding a vaccination site at the City College of San Francisco.

“UCSF will be working with Dignity Health and One Medical organizing and staffing a drive-thru center at City College of San Francisco. Our goal is to do this starting this Friday. It will be probably people over the age of 75 or 65 initially, as well as healthcare workers who are still looking for an option,” UCSF Dr. Josh Adler said.

Representatives from both Sutter Health and Kaiser say they have made accommodations for nonmembers to get vaccinated using their healthcare systems.

