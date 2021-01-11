SF nurse who survived COVID-19 sparks backlash in Gay community for partying

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – San Francisco nurse Mike Schultz shared a photo on social media back in May that visibly showed how much COVID-19 affected him.

“I wanted to show everyone how badly being sedated for 6 weeks on a ventilator or intubated can be,” he wrote.

Schultz contracted the virus after attending a festival in Miami, according to BuzzFeed News.

In addition to making national headlines, a GoFundMe made in his honor raised over $20,000.

Credit: GoFundMe

Nearly a year has gone by, and Schultz is now facing backlash from an anonymous Instagram called @gaysovercovid.

The account posts gay men partying as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge and take lives.

Schultz reportedly posted a photo to his Instagram saying, “less than three weeks to (Puerto Vallarta). Can’t wait!”

And in a recent @gaysovercovid post, several Instagram users called-out the reckless behavior, specifically on an alleged gathering in Mexico.

“And the cowards deleted their account,” @jeff_spezio commented.

“Any of them dead yet?” @cressmanjim wrote.

It is unconfirmed if Schultz attended the party, and Schultz has since deleted his Instagram account.

