SF officials consider implementing tougher COVID restrictions

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Some Bay Area health officials do not plan to wait to implement restrictions.

In San Francisco, we are scheduled to run out of those all-important intensive care unit hospital beds by December 26, if things stay the way they are.

With cases and hospitalizations surging and the prospect of running out of ICU beds in just 23 days, San Francisco health officials are considering implementing additional restrictions even before Bay Area ICU capacity drops below 15%.

“Our hope is by taking early action that time period will be short so we can put out this wildfire and slow the spread of the virus so we have the ability for our nurses and physicians to take care of people,” Dr. Grant Colfax said.

San Francisco health director Dr. Grant Colfax says if San Francisco were to act early, restrictions could range from the state’s order which would shutdown hair salons and barber shops, personal care services, wineries and bars, and outdoor dining, to something similar to Santa Clara County’s current restrictions which reduce capacity limits in stores to 10%, limit outdoor gatherings to 100 and require travelers returning to the county to quarantine.

Colfax says whatever is done, it’s all about limiting interaction between people

“The more people move around the more activity the more chance there is for the virus to transmit. we have seen that over and over again

Again, we don’t know when city officials will implement additional restrictions but it will likely be soon.

They say we are quickly running out of time to have an impact on the surge before hospitals get overwhelmed.