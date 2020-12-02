SF rents down almost 25% since start of pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It’s not a surprise the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the rental market nationwide, but prices in San Francisco continue to take the lead as most expensive.

Since March, rent prices inSan Francisco have dropped 24.5%, according to ApartmentList.

The median 2-bedroom apartment in San Francisco has dropped from $3,147 to $2,377.

According to Zumper National Rent Report, the median 1-bedroom price is now $2,700 which is a 22.6% decrease from last year.

Zumper CEO Anthemos Georgiades tweeted “The city needs to breathe, to rebuild, to re-set its (insane) cost of living to attract the next generation to come here.”

Given the move to more distributed work it's not clear if SF will ever be quite the same again



But I don't think that's a bad thing



The city needs to breathe, to rebuild, to re-set its (insane) cost of living to attract the next generation to come here — Anthemos Georgiades (@anthemos) December 1, 2020

1-bedroom median rent prices in the 2 most expensive US cities continued their historic slides in November with NYC down 16.8%

Here’s how San Francisco compares to other cities.

Latest Stories: