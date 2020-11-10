Sharp uptick in Santa Clara County COVID-19 cases

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – New numbers show a big step backward in the effort to curb the coronavirus in the South Bay.

That has resulted in an urgent plea for people to stay on guard to help prevent any further spread of the virus.

Closing in on 25,000 cases in Santa Clara County with 430 COVID related deaths, in addition to this new spike in cases, hospitalizations are up 10%.

Santa Clara County Public Health Officer, Dr. Sara Cody, and other officials calling on the community to stay on guard against the coronavirus after seeing a “sharp uptick” in COVID-19 cases.

The 358 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday is the most since a record 385 cases were reported back on July 15.

A sharp increase in hospitalizations to more than a hundred is another troubling sign the virus is spreading faster than earlier outbreaks.

The newest infections are mostly in people between 18 and 34 years old — Exactly why the surge is happening now is not clear, says Dr. Cody.

“It’s possible that we are about a week plus out from Halloween, it’s possible that we are all experiencing pandemic fatigue as we’ve been at this for a very long time,” Dr. Cody said.

The county is stepping up enforcement of the health order.

So far, 79 businesses have received notices for noncompliance, amid more than 1,000 complaints about possible violations, says County Counsel James Williams.

“If you see concerns, if you become aware of violations on the part of businesses or entities or others, we want you to report those to scccovidconcerns.org,” Williams said.

There is no clear evidence of any super spreader events behind the surge.

Officials said indoor dining and private in-home gatherngs elevate the risk of spreading the virus, urging people to be extra careful ahead of the holidays and other indoor activities associated with colder weather.

“What each of us do every day really matters, and an increase in cases is both a risk for the health of our community, as well as for the health of our economy,” Dr. Cody said.

Dr. Cody says this recent surge in cases threatens to push Santa Clara County back into the red tier, which of course would mean a return to stricter guidelines.

