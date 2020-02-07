Show must go on: San Francisco’s Lunar New Year Parade on for Saturday despite coronavirus fears

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The show must go on!

Organizers of the city’s Lunar New Year Parade want to keep the number of spectators up and not let the coronavirus fears keep people away.

When you head to the website for the parade, there is a warning in red that reads, “Warning: We are aware of the coronavirus and are monitoring the situation with guidance of the CDC, WHO, and local authorities. There are no plans for canceling the parade. Should events change, we will notify everyone through our website, local news, and social media platforms.”

Currently the finishing touches are being made to floats with glitter, red, and gold and a whole lot of representation for the Year of the RAT.

Organizers hope people come out ready to have a good time.

Near Chinatown and Union Square down to Market, the streets are ready for the parade – with crowd control and barricades out.

“No Parking” signs can be seen and stores are stocked.

The Chinese New Year Parade is on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

You can expect traffic across the city.

Latest Stories: