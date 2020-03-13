Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, Magic Mountain closed over coronavirus

VALLEJO (KRON) – Six Flags announced Friday that several of its theme parks including Discovery Kingdom and Magic Mountain in California have temporarily suspended operations until the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at either property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority. We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials,” a statement on Six Flags’ website reads.
Park officials will reevaluate the situation at the end of the month to see if the park can reopen or if it will be closed longer.
Here’s a full list of the parks that will be closed through the end of March:
- Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California
- Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo, California
- Hurricane Harbor Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona
- Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, Georgia
- Six Flags Over Texas in Arlington, Texas
- Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, Texas
- Frontier City in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Six Flags St. Louis in Eureka, Missouri
- Six Flags America in Upper Marlboro, Maryland
- Six Flags Great Escape Lodge & Indoor Waterpark in Lake George, New York
Officials said no coronavirus cases are reported at either the Discovery Kingdom or Magic Mountain properties.
Disney and Universal theme parks have also announced closures amid the coronavirus pandemic.
