Skepticism in Latino community over COVID vaccine

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – For the vaccine to be successful, it is crucial that as many people as possible get it, but there are still many challenges looming.

In the South Bay, mistrust of government and anti-immigrant rhetoric may hinder efforts to vaccinate people in communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

San Jose District Five Councilwoman Magdalena Carrasco said there will need to be a major outreach effort to convince people the COVID-19 vaccine is safe.

“One of our biggest jobs is to make sure we get the education out, make sure we inform people. We have to be very mindful. “

In east San Jose, COVID cases are four times higher than many other parts of town.

Polling suggests many people in the Latinx community are less likely to trust a vaccine. Language barriers, literacy levels and anti-immigrant rhetoric are among the reasons.

When people dont have access to accurate information, they tend to rely on word of mouth or innaacurate social media platforms.

Once the vaccine becomes more widely avalable, communities will begin outreach efforts, similar to those encouraging testing and compliance with safety protocols.

Eagar to get vaccinated when his turn comes is eastside resident Gilbert Rodriguez.

Media campaigns are in the offing to not just convince people the vaccine is safe, but to educate them about posible side effects and other concerns.

The key to helping those communities bearing the brunt of the pandemic says Magdalena Carrasco is convicning people in the Latino community that we care.

“We need to make sure that, this community especially, understands what is at stake,” said Magdalena Carrasco.

