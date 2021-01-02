Slow rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S.

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The U.S. is racing to vaccinate millions of Americans but it’s been a slow start, falling short of expectations.

So far, nearly 2.8 million Americans have gotten the shot but far less than the 20 million projected to be given by the end of 2020.

In California, 294,000 have received their first dose.

Dr. Anthony Fauci believes the U.S. will catch up this month.

“Is it perfect? No. Is it good enough? Yeah, I think it’s good enough,” Dr. George Rutherford said.

UCSF Epidemiology Professor Dr. George Rutherford referring to Operation Warp Speed’s COVID vaccine rollout.

The Trump Administration’s goal to get Americans vaccinated is a step in the right direction but far less than the 20 million doses projected by January.

Reporter: “It’s not the case of doctors being cautious and making sure it’s done right?”

Dr. Rutherford: “It’s just not having enough bodies. It’s just not having it organized you know to move. So if you were to get a vaccine where would you get it? Would you go to a drug store, would you go to a private doctor? Would you go to a county clinic? Where exactly are you supposed to get it and how are you supposed to get it without waiting in line with a million people?”

Dr. Rutherford adding there is no efficient federal vaccination model for the states.

“But there’s been some frustration, a little bit of frustration that we may have over promised a little bit in the short run about the availability in the distribution of the availability of the vaccine,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Governor Newsom acknowledging the challenges in this virtual meeting Wednesday with top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Any massive undertaking like the initiation of a massive countrywide vaccine program, you’re going to get some bumps in the roads,” Dr. Fauci said.

But despite the hiccups:

“It’s a remarkable achievement. I think there was a lot of over-promising that went on. I think there’s been under management at the federal level they basically just dumped it down on the states we’re running trying to catch up,” Dr. Rutherford said.

As for catching up, we have a long way to go until the masses can get vaccinated.

In the meantime:

“Please get vaccinated when your turn comes but meanwhile you have to assume that you’re being exposed to the virus but you need to act accordingly which again is to wear masks in public please, to stay within your household and to avoid big crowded indoor spaces,” Dr. Rutherford said.

As of December 30th, tracking by the CDC shows nearly 2.8 million shots have been given.

Dr. Fauci says health care workers, essential workers, and those at high risk can be vaccinated by the first of April.

The rest of Americans should get the vaccine in the spring or summer.