Slow vaccine rollout could stretch pandemic longer

MARIN, Calif. (KRON) – Medical experts say the vaccine is here, but there just isn’t a system to get it out to everyone else.

Dr. Dean Winslow with Stanford Medical Center says “one of the concerns we all have, in our field, while we have vaccines rolled out, we don’t have the infrastructure in place in many places to promptly administer it. We are not doing as well as other countries are at this time.”

Winslow says the work done to manufacture the vaccine is admirable, and the rollout to frontline workers is commendable, but rolling it out further – deeply flawed.

“We have unfortunately had a lack of leadership and we are still paying the price.”

Dr. Winslow spent 35 years in the U.S military, and he says a strategic approach is key in managing this.

Currently he says the cost of a slow rollout just means that the pandemic can linger longer.

“More than 20 million doses are available, but we’ve only administered about 1.5% of our population have actually been immunized.”

“Most predictions that I’ve seen, if we stay on the current trajectory, it’s going to be late next year before 75- 80% of the population is immune.”

Dr. Winslow says he is always an optimist, but the reality is unless something really changes quickly, all of the lessons learned so far to prevent the spread of the virus still very much applies.

Wear masks always out in public, socially distance, and don’t gather in large groups.

