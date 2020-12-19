Social distancing grade: How the Bay Area is doing with COVID guidelines

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – How would you grade yourself on following COVID-19 guidelines?

According to Unacast’s Social Distancing Scoreboard, the Bay Area is not doing as well as you might think.

The data company combined ‘tens of millions of mobile phones and their interactions with each other day-to-day’ — The company did not identify people, devices, or households.

“By focusing the geospatial human mobility insights our technology can surface, we created this pro bono Social Distancing Scoreboard as the first of many tools we are developing for a Unacast COVID-19 Toolkit — designed to provide high-quality insights to public agencies, healthcare organizations, local governments and businesses to enable them to learn and act in the best interest of at-risk populations and the general public.“

When comparing results from the first lockdown earlier this year to now, California has improved this time around.

On April 1 during the first shutdown, the state had been given a D. However, on December 14, California received a C, bringing the state’s overall grade to a C.

The grades are a result of a reduction in average mobility, reduction in non-essential visits, and decrease in encounters density compared to the national baseline.

As for the Bay Area, almost all counties are sitting at a C+ or lower.

Marin County is the only county with a B.

Here is a list of Bay Area county grades:

California: C

As of Dec. 14: Grade C

As of April 1: Grade D

Reduction in Average Mobility: C

Reduction in Non-Essential Visits: D

Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline: B

Alameda: C-

As of Dec. 14: Grade C

As of April 1: Grade C

Reduction in Average Mobility: C

Reduction in Non-Essential Visits: C

Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline: D

Contra Costa: D

As of Dec. 14: Grade C

As of April 1: Grade C

Reduction in Average Mobility: C

Reduction in Non-Essential Visits: D

Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline: F

Marin: B

As of Dec. 14: Grade B

As of April 1: Grade C

Reduction in Average Mobility: B

Reduction in Non-Essentail Visits: B

Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline: B

Napa: C+

As of Dec. 14: Grade B

As of April 1: Grade C

Reduction in Average Mobility: B

Reduction in Non-Essential Visits: F

Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline: A

San Francisco: D

As of Dec. 14: Grade B

As of April 1: Grade C

Reduction in Average Mobility: B

Reduction in Non-Essential Visits: F

Decrease in Encounters Density Compare to National Baseline: F

San Mateo: D+

As of Dec. 14: Grade B

As of April 1: Grade B

Reduction in Average Mobility: B

Reduction in Non-Essential Visits: D

Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline: F

Santa Clara: C+

As of Dec. 14: Grade B

As of April 1: Grade C

Reduction in Average Mobility: B

Reduction in Non-Essential Visits: B

Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline: D

Solano: D+

As of Dec. 14: Grace C

As of April 1: Grade D

Reduction in Average Mobility: C

Reduction in Non-Essential Visits: F

Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline: C

Sonoma: C+

As of Dec. 14: Grade C

As of April 1: Grade D

Reduction in Average Mobility: C

Reduction in Non-Essential Visits: C

Decrease in Encounters Density Compared to National Baseline: B