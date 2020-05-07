Solano County gives green light for restaurants to reopen next week

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — All Solano County restaurants have been given the green light by their public health officer to reopen, according to Fairfield Councilwoman Catherine Moy.

“This is breaking news right now,” an elated Moy told FOX40 after just getting off the phone from a meeting with Solano County’s health officer.

Moy said by the end of next Friday the county will “be able to open up the restaurants in Fairfield. So that’s a big deal.”

That’s much welcome news to Piero Tropeano, owner of Evelyn’s Big Italian Pizzeria and Ristorante in downtown Fairfield.

“About time,” said Tropeano.

Although the restaurant has been keeping busy with lots of pickup and delivery orders, Tropeano told FOX40 that being able to fully open their doors and have patrons eating inside is essential to their survival.

“And we need that. Our city alone has lost $7 million so far this year, just over this time with the COVID-19. It’s been really detrimental,” explained Moy.

Moy said the finer details, including safety guidelines, will be worked out.

“Putting together the points on that so people know what they need to do to allow people to come in safely and eat inside the restaurants,” said Moy.

“People will still be afraid to come out, but little by little,” said Tropeano.

Moy said patrons won’t be required to wear face masks, although the servers will. Piero said he already has masks and gloves for his workers.

Seating restrictions will also be part of the plan.

“Going to have 6 feet, they say,” said Tropeano. “Going to have to do every other table. And we’ll take it from there.”

“I can’t wait for our restaurants to be open next weekend,” said Moy. “I can’t wait for us to go back to regular city council meetings where people can come in and give us the what for.”

“Come down and sit down. Don’t be afraid,” said Tropeano.

