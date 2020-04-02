Solano County reports first coronavirus death of resident

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Solano County health officials announced the county’s first coronavirus death Thursday.

The Solano County resident was 85 years of age or older and recently traveled out of the country, according to Solano County Public Health officials.

The person also had multiple severe underlying health conditions, officials said.

“Solano Public Health extends our deepest condolences to the patient’s loved ones in the wake of this tragedy,” says County Health Officer Bela Matyas, M.D., M.P.H. “We strongly recommend that all Solano County residents, workers, students, and visitors take the necessary precautions to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus. Solano Public Health will continue to work with local, state, federal and community partners to prevent future cases and educate those in Solano County about how to avoid contracting COVID-19.”

In Solano County, there are 61 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

More than two-thirds (69 percent) of COVID-19 cases are individuals 19-64 years of age and nearly one third of cases (31 percent) are age 65 years and older.

Earlier this week, Solano County Public Health Officials extended the county’s shelter at home health order and directive through April 30, 2020.

