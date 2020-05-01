Solano County shelter at home order now allows some outdoor activities

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Solano County amended the county’s coronavirus shelter at home order to include recreational outdoor activities as essential activities, the health officer announced Friday.

The amended health order allows for Solano County residents to participate in a variety of healthy outdoor activities, including golfing, hiking, biking, walking, bicycling, mountain biking, boating and jogging.

Residents must maintain a safe physical distance of six-feet from each other and only gather with members of the same household.

All golf courses in Solano County may be opened for limited use. Golfing will be limited to groups of no more than four people.

The county’s shelter in place order will remain in effect until May 15.

As of Friday afternoon, there are more than 250 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Solano County and five deaths.

