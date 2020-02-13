Some coronavirus test kits shipped to states not working as expected, CDC says

SAN FRANCISCO (CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is remaking parts of its coronavirus test kits that were shipped to several states.

According to the CDC, many kits produced inconclusive results.

Officials say they’ll remanufacture an agent that has shown to be inconsistent.

Not all states that received the kits are affected.

The CDC did not confirm how many states were affected or when they’ll receive the replacement components.

States that were able to verify that their kits work can continue with the testing process.

The other state labs are going to have to wait until replacement components are shipped out by the CDC.

No word yet on how long that could take.

There are 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, with 8 reported in California.

