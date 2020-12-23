Some San Mateo County businesses ignore lockdown order

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) Health officials are spot-checking and citing businesses for failing to fully abide by the regional lockdown order in San Mateo County.

And some businesses are clearly flaunting the order amid calls for stricter enforcement.

In Belmont, the Dawg House Biergarten is among restaurants defying the regional pandemic stay-at-home order by continuing to serve customers both indoors and out.

The manager saidys there has been no visit from county officials and that’s the problem says longtime community activist Brent Turner.

“It’s a sad situation. I think we have to enforce the health and safety direction that we’re getting, by making statements and then not enforcing it. That doesn’t serve the public well,” Turner said.

On the other hand, Daly City’s fitness 19 has been fined by the county but is staying open anyway. Turner says they are acting irresponsibly.

The vast majority of San Mateo County businesses are complying with the order but critics are calling out what they believe are inconsistencies that favor some businesses over other.

The Rustic House in San Carlos shutdown it’s outdoor patio and is getting by, just barely, on takeout orders.

It’s all very frustrating says manager Lana Flatt.

“Every day I watch the news in terms of sports. It is a little confusing as to how come we can’t have people sit down and eat,” Flatt said.

“The businesses have to just shelter in place like the rest of us until we get through this and hopefully we’ll have some government response coming quickly,” Activist Turner said.

In a statement, the health department tells KRON4 it’s business compliance team is investigating complaints and spot checking businesses. So far, eight citations have been issued.

