Some Whole Foods stores convert to online-only during pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – To help meet high demand during the coronavirus pandemic, some Whole Foods Market stores will be converting to fulfill only online orders for delivery.
In a statement, the Amazon-owned grocery store chain said customers have “generated unprecedented demand for grocery delivery.”
The San Francisco SoMa Whole Foods is open for the general public until 1 pm. daily, then transitions to online orders only after 1 p.m., USA Today reports.
At Whole Foods, grocery pickup service has been increased from about 80 stores to more than 150 in the past few weeks, officials said.
