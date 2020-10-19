Sonoma County expands COVID-19 testing for Latinx community

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The number of pop-up COVID-19 testing sites will expand in Sonoma County starting Tuesday, October 20 for residents disproportionately impacted by the virus.
The county is encouraging those residents to get tested, even if they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
The County Department of Health Services is working to address the COVID-19 disparities in the Latinx and indigenous communities to help reduce the spread.
“Expanding testing allows us to address the disparate impact of COVID-19 on our Latinx community in particular and provide support to those who find it most difficult to be separated from their families and isolate during this challenging time. We see this as a key to helping stop the spread of the infection in our families and bringing our infection rate down as a community as a whole,” Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said.
The following is a list of new sites that will be available:
- Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Avenue, Santa Rosa
- Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. – Healdsburg Day Labor Center, 405 Grove Street, Healdsburg
- Thursday, Oct. 22 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. – Roseland Library, 779 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa
- Friday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. – Rohnert Park Library, 6250 Lynne Condé Way, Rohnert Park
To make an appointment for these pop-up locations, call (707) 565-4667.
Testing is also available at Empire College, 3035 Cleveland Avenue in Santa Rosa; Alliance Medical Center, 1381 University Avenue in Healdsburg; and Town of Windsor Bluebird Community Center, 25 Bluebird Drive.
For more testing information, CLICK HERE.
