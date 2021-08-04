Sonoma County to require proof of vaccination from emergency personnel

FILE – In this Thursday, July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. The U.K. is to offer coronavirus vaccines to 16 and 17-year-olds it was announced Wednesday, Aug. 4 after the independent body of scientists that makes recommendations over the rollout changed its advice. The four nations of the U.K. all accepted the change in advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization for healthy 16 to 17-year-olds to be offered a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which has already been approved by Britain’s medical regulator for use for anyone aged 12 and over. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The county of Sonoma issued a new health order on Wednesday requiring emergency personnel to show proof of vaccination.

County officials say if vaccination proof is unavailable, then the workers will be required to have a weekly COVID-19 test.

This mandate will begin September 1 for:

Law enforcement

Emergency Medical Care

Firefighters

Emergency response – Natural disasters response crews

County staff will be presenting to the Board of Supervisors on August 17 to consider the same requirements for 4,470 county workers.

“By requiring County employees to get vaccinated or undergo weekly testing, we are setting an example for other employers to follow,” health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said. “The vaccine is safe, effective, free and needed now more than ever. The Delta variant is a much more aggressive and contagious form of COVID and is at the root of much of our recent surge in cases. The vaccine is the best tool that we have to combat it.”

#Breaking @CountyofSonoma is now requiring all emergency response personnel to show proof of vaccination, or submit to weekly testing @kron4news



Here is the full list of workers.

• Fire Crews

• Law Enforcement

• Emergency Medical Workers

• Staff at Disaster Shelters — Carlos R. Mendoza (@C_R_Mendoza) August 4, 2021

COVID cases have hit the highest levels since February — As of Wednesday, there are 61 COVID patients in county hospitals, including 21 in ICU.

At this time, 70% of residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, and 8% have been partially vaccinated.

“I support the requirement that all law enforcement, fire, EMS and disaster shelter staff get vaccinated or receive regular COVID testing,” said Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick. “Our personnel is at higher risk of exposure to COVID because of their work environment and the people they serve. It is important for them to be monitored and protected so they can stay healthy.”