South Bay man has long road to recovery from COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A South Bay man is sharing his recovery from COVID-19.

Tom Butts was a world-class athlete but when the virus hit him, he ended up in a coma for nearly three months.

He shared his mission to get healthy with KRON4 and his message for anyone who has their doubts about this potentially deadly virus.

“I have pain all the time,” Butts said.

Meet Tom Butts – Before he got sick, the South Bay attorney competed in the Ironman Triathlon, one of the most challenging races, swimming miles, biking steep inclines, and running long distances.

Now, he says he is working on walking.

“I walked about a mile yesterday without my walker, that is about as far as I can go right now,” Butts said.

Tom says he is still stunned at how the virus snuck up on him.

He says it is frustrating how some like the president seem to downplay how serious it is.

“I went into the hospital on March 21st, I was in a coma for 84 days. It is one of the things that irritates me about President Trump’s stance. I am healthier than he was, but this happened, and some have lost their lives,” Butts said.

Tom credits his wife and family for their support in keeping him alive.

“My wife saved my life. No doubt about that,” Butts said.

Tom shared that he has a long way to go.

“My concentration is off,” Butts said.

He adds, he hopes a vaccine arrives for everyone’s sake but in the meantime, he has this message.

“This is absolute hell, no better way to put it, I won’t want anyone else to go through this,” Butts said.

