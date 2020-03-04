South Korea government launches app to track people who are quarantined for the coronavirus at home

(CNN) – The South Korean government is to use a GPS based application to monitor people who are designated to be quarantined at home, Park Jong-hyun, public relations official of the Central Disaster Relief Headquarters, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

“The government discussed about more-efficient ways to monitor people in quarantine and developed an application,” Park said.

A GPS-based system will set off an alarm when people under monitoring leave their designated locations.

This application will be implemented in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, where about 90% of national infections have been reported, first from March 7, according to the government.

There are currently an estimated 2,300 people under quarantine in Daegu alone.

South Korean authorities have said they have several instances several people have broken quarantine and left their homes.

Currently, there are over 2,000 confirmed patients in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province area waiting for beds.

South Korea government began categorizing confirmed people so that people in more serious health conditions can be hospitalized while people with lighter symptoms can be monitored from home or government-designated facilities.

