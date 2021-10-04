Southwest Airlines requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

OAKLAND, CA – OCTOBER 16: Southwest Airlines planes taxi at the Oakland International Airport October 16, 2008 in Oakland, California. Southwest Airlines reported a loss today, the first time in 17 years, as the company was forced to write down third quarter fuel hedging costs. The airline reported a loss of $120 million for the quarter despite an 11.7 percent increase in revenues. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Southwest Airlines is the latest company to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday, the airline announced that they reviewed the COVID Action Plan from President Joe Biden and “determined that the carrier’s contracts with the U.S. government require full compliance with the federal vaccination directive.”

Employees will be required to be fully vaccinated or get approved for an exemption, including religious, medical, or disability.

The deadline is Dec. 8, 2021.

“Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination directive,” said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO. “I encourage all Southwest Employees to meet the federal directive, as quickly as possible, since we value every individual and want to ensure job security for all.”

Southwest Airlines have more than 54,000 employees.