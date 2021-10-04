Southwest Airlines requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Southwest Airlines is the latest company to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Monday, the airline announced that they reviewed the COVID Action Plan from President Joe Biden and “determined that the carrier’s contracts with the U.S. government require full compliance with the federal vaccination directive.”
Employees will be required to be fully vaccinated or get approved for an exemption, including religious, medical, or disability.
The deadline is Dec. 8, 2021.
“Southwest Airlines must join our industry peers in complying with the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination directive,” said Gary Kelly, Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO. “I encourage all Southwest Employees to meet the federal directive, as quickly as possible, since we value every individual and want to ensure job security for all.”
Southwest Airlines have more than 54,000 employees.