Spike in COVID-19 cases concerns Santa Clara County health officials

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County health officials are raising alarm bells.

On Tuesday, they reported 122 cases in a single day which is the second largest number of cases in a single day since the pandemic began and other indicators are also going the wrong way.

During Tuesday’s online Board of Supervisors meeting, Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody told the board they had 122 cases in a single day, which is the second highest since the pandemic began.

“It’s nevertheless worrisome to see so many cases reported to us in one day,” Cody said.

Cody also told supervisors she is seeing other disturbing trends.

“Over the last few months, the number of hospitalizations has decreased significantly but we have seen a slight uptick over the last couple of weeks,” Cody said.

Cody says that uptick in hospitalization has now put the county on a state watchlist.

While the county has been gradually reopening, the supervisors pressed for more and asked if the county would qualify for a variance from the state.

Cody delivered the bad news.

“At the moment, we don’t meet the criteria for the variance application,” Cody said.

