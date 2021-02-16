Stanford announces plan for 2021 commencement

STANDFORD, Calif. (KRON) – For the second year in a row, Stanford University announced commencement plans will be virtual.

Students will once again graduate in front of their laptops due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual celebration will take place the weekend of June 11th through the 13th.

“Although we are seeing some hopeful signs in the trajectory of COVID-19, we do not realistically expect large in-person gatherings to be possible in Santa Clara County by this June,” President of Stanford University Marc Tessier-Lavigne wrote in a press release.

Stanford is the first local university to announce virtual plans for this spring.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne reaffirmed that Stanford remains committed to an in-person celebration for both 2021 graduates, as well as 2020 graduates.

University officials will be in touch with students on possible opportunities for smaller in-person social gatherings.

“We will work with students to explore what opportunities for smaller in-person social gatherings will be possible during Commencement Weekend under the public health rules in effect at the time.”