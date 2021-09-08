Stanford begins COVID-19 vaccine trials for children under 12

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “We are so grateful that masking is a thing in our schools, however, the fact they have been vaccinated is breathing a sigh of relief,” said Renee Chavez.

Renee and Miguel Chavez are breathing easier these days because they enrolled their kids in Stanford’s COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine trial for children under 12.

“I was all ready to do it cause I’ve gotten flu shots, and this is a bigger flu shot,” their 9-year-old son Nico Chavez got his first jab in June. As did his 6-year-old sister Sofia.

“The first one didn’t hurt at all,” said Sofia.

The Chavez mom is an ICU nurse and heard about the trial through work. That’s when the research began.

“We wanted to do everything we could do to keep our immediate family and community safe, so having them be apart of the trial gave them the opportunity to get the vaccine,” Renee said.

“We felt comfortable with the stage of where it was at. It was already in millions of Americans and across the world too. So for our kids it was very safe for them,” Miguel said.

Now, the kids have more opportunities.

“It’s pretty fun to hang out with my friends and do more things,” Nico said.

Going forward, infectious disease specialists are hopeful the vaccine will be cleared for those under 12.

“Children should have the same advantages as adults in preventing infectious diseases that can cause complications. And at this time we don’t know the long term impact of this virus on adults and children,” Stanford school of medicine, Dr. Yvonne Maldonado said.

Pfizer is expected to present all its data to federal health officials in October, which could mean approval of a vaccine for those aged 5 to 11 before the end of the year.