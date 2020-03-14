Stanford confirms undergrad student tests positive for coronavirus

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) – Stanford University released a statement on Friday confirming that an undergraduate student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said in the statement that the student is now self-isolating.

“Our teams are currently doing contact tracing and are working to inform and provide guidance to all close contacts of the individual as soon as possible.”

The university had previously confirmed that all in-person classes were canceled for the remainder of the winter quarter and will move to online-only classes for the next two weeks.

Winter final exams are now optional and limitations have been put on the dining hall for students.

“All students who are on a meal plan will need to come to their own dining hall. There, they will be given pre-filled to-go containers and bottled or canned drinks. Students will then need to leave the dining hall and eat outdoors, in their dorm room or elsewhere. There will be limitations on the numbers of students allowed in the serving area at any one time.“

Click here to read the full statement.

