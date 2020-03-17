Stanford Health Care offers drive-through testing for COVID-19

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Drive-through ​testing for novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is now available at Stanford Health Care in Palo Alto.

However, before you head out the door, here is some important information you need to know.

You can now receive drive-through service testing for COVID-19 at Stanford Health Care’s Express Care Hoover Pavilion.

It is important to note that testing is done by appointment only.

Stanford Health Care officials say the service is being provided to patients who are referred for testing by a healthcare provider based on their symptoms and exposure.

To increase safety, patients must remain in their vehicles during the tests which will be performed by a physician, advanced practice provider or a nurse outfitted in protective clothing, goggles, masks, and gloves.

COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., 7-days a week, by appointment only, identification required and ride-hailing service should not be used.

Stanford Health officials say each COVID-19 test appointment will last just a few minutes.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the test which was developed by Stanford Medicine researchers.

The actual test involves swabbing inside of the nose for a sample.

Patients will be notified of the results within 24-hours.

