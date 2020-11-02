Stanford joins COVID-19 vaccine trial

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As the world continues on in the race to find a COVID-19 vaccine, Stanford Medicine is doing its part too.

As of Monday, Stanford has joined a large, Phase 3 clinical trial of an experimental vaccine.

The plan is to have about 1,000 people enrolled in Phase 3 of this trial. It will test the vaccine produced by Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies and determine whether it will protect people.

Dr. Philip Grant joined KRON4 to talk about it. Dr. Grant is the principal investigator of the trial.

“We’re enrolling a wide variety of participants, but we are particularly interested in those who feel like their home or workplace exposure puts them at risk,” said Philip Grant, MD, assistant professor of medicine and the trial’s principal investigator at Stanford. “Teachers, grocery store workers, people who live in multigenerational households, health care workers, and students on campus would all be good candidates for participation.”

