PALO ALTO (KRON) – Stanford University is canceling classes for the final two weeks of the winter quarter to try and prevent a coronavirus outbreak on campus.
The university says classes will move to online formats.
Large group events are also being canceled or adjusted.
Stanford is the second college campus to be closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The University of Washington closed its Seattle campus Thursday.
Latest Stories:
- Stanford moves classes online over coronavirus outbreak
- 1 dead, 1 injured in Hayward shooting
- Port of Oakland ready as thousands prepare to get off cruise ship hit by coronavirus
- Stocks, oil prices plunge as virus closes sites around world
- Berkeley man murdered in his backyard remains a mystery 9 years later