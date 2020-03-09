Stanford moves classes online over coronavirus outbreak

Live Now
PALO ALTO (KRON) – Stanford University is canceling classes for the final two weeks of the winter quarter to try and prevent a coronavirus outbreak on campus.

The university says classes will move to online formats.

Large group events are also being canceled or adjusted.

Stanford is the second college campus to be closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The University of Washington closed its Seattle campus Thursday.

