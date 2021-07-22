Stanford reports 7 fully vaccinated students test positive for COVID-19

FILE- In this March 14, 2019, file photo students walk on the Stanford University campus in Santa Clara, Calif. Even with a fresh victory on behalf of international students, U.S. universities fear they’re losing a broader fight over the nation’s reputation as a place that embraces and fosters the world’s best scholars. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) – Stanford University reported seven students have tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

School officials sent out an update to students on Thursday alerting them of the new COVID cases and stated that the seven students were fully vaccinated and symptomatic.

“While vaccination continues to be our best defense against severe COVID-19 infection, breakthrough infections are possible,” Stanford officials said.

They remind students to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and wash hands to prevent spreading the virus.

Stanford released a list for students to follow if they experience symptoms:

You should take a Color Genomics test immediately, avoid contact with other people, and wear a face covering to protect your friends. If you live off campus, avoid coming to campus except for medical care.

If you test negative, you should re-test in a few days if symptoms persist. If you test positive, you’ll be contacted by a Vaden clinician and provided with guidance particular to your situation.

You are also required to complete a Health Check if you experience symptoms, have a positive COVID test, or are exposed to household members who have tested positive.

Spouses and partners who are living with graduate students in R&DE-assigned housing are eligible to test with Color Genomics.

You can find more guidelines to follow in Stanford’s Important Update.

According to the Stanford COVID-19 Dashboard, there have been 235 positive cases since June 2020, plus the seven reported this week.