Stanford reverts to online classes for winter quarter, requires students to get booster

STANFORD, Calif. (KRON) — Classes at Stanford University will be online for the first two weeks of the winter quarter starting Jan. 3, 2022, the university announced in a letter Thursday.

Stanford strongly encourages students to receive a COVID-19 booster shot before returning to campus from the holiday break — all students without a medical or religious exemption must provide proof of a booster shot by Jan. 31, 2022.

The school cited the Omicron variant as a reason to make these changes.

In-person instruction is scheduled to return on Tuesday Jan. 18 after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, according to the letter.

The university is asking, although not requiring, students to take a COVID test before returning to campus. Students who test positive are asked not to travel.

However, those returning to on-campus living during the weekend of Jan. 1-2 are to take an additional rapid test upon arrival.

“Professors are encouraged to be flexible and not penalize students if they are unable to begin in-person class attendance on time due to a positive test,” the letter said.

