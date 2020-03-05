Starbucks won’t fill your reusable cup anymore amid coronavirus outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starbucks on Wednesday announced it is temporarily halting the use of personal cups, mugs, and tumblers at all of its stores in North America amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, the company said it will continue to honor its 10-cent discount for anyone who brings in a personal cup or tumbler for coffee, even though customers can’t use them.

“We are optimistic this will be a temporary situation,” said Rossann Williams, Starbucks’ president of company-operated businesses in the US and Canada.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Starbucks said it is increasing the number of cleaning at all company-operated stores and is also suspending business-related air travel – both domestic and international – for the rest of March.

Additionally, the company said large meetings at its offices in the US and Canada are being postponed or modified.

Starbucks didn’t say how long the bring-your-own mug program would be suspended.

Latest Stories: