SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. State Department is expected to soon announce a Level 4 Travel Advisory applying to all international travel, Politico reports.
The advisory urges all Americans abroad to either return to the United States or prepare to shelter-in-place as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread globally.
Under the advisory, Americans would be instructed not to travel internationally.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Burger King offering free kids meals in response to coronavirus pandemic
- State Department issues highest-level travel advisory instructing Americans abroad to come home
- Gabbard ends long-shot 2020 bid after disruptive candidacy
- California launches new coronavirus website
- Nashville man with COVID-19: ‘We should all be acting like we already have it’