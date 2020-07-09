States with serious coronavirus problems should consider shutting down again: Dr. Fauci

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Is there a solution for states experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases?

What about shutting down again?

That’s what the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, is suggesting for states struggling with new cases and hospitalizations.

“I think any state that is having a serious problem, that state should seriously look at shutting down,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Kate Linebaugh, co-host of “The Journal” podcast Wednesday.

Fauci stressed shutting down certain states’ economies’ “wasn’t for me to say because each state is different.”

“We’ve got to just tighten things up, close the bars, indoor restaurants … or make it so there’s very good seating, make sure people wear masks, make sure they don’t congregate in crowds, make sure they keep the distance,” Fauci told Linebaugh.

Dr. Ali Kahn, former director of the CDC’s Public Health Preparedness and Response office, echoed the same suggestion the next day on CNN’s “New Day.”

“If you’re not doing the … things we’ve talked about in the past to get this outbreak under control, starting with test and trace … your only option is to shut down,” Dr. Khan said.

Right now at least two dozen states have hit pause or rolled back reopening plans as coronavirus cases in the country surge past three million.

Latest Stories: