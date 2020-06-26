Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 cases

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — – The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday afternoon include:

Businesses set to open Monday as part of San Francisco’s reopening phase will not reopen for the time being due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, Mayor London Breed announced Friday. The reopening of businesses lik hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, massage establishments, tattoo studios, outdoor bars, outdoor museums and zoos will be delayed, according to Breed.

Palo Alto on Friday will expand its Summer Streets initiative to University Avenue to promote street dining and retail experiences. The initiative will be expanded to University Avenue between Cowper and High streets beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Researchers at UC Berkeley estimate that the costs of testing for the novel coronavirus and treating confirmed COVID-19 cases across California already has topped $2.4 billion and some Bay Area counties are enduring the state’s highest per-capita costs.

The city of Oakland and Waste Management of Alameda County will resume curbside pickup of bulky items next week, ending a hiatus related to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The pickup service will resume Wednesday. All Oakland residents may now make appointments for large unwanted items to be picked up curbside on their regularly scheduled day.

As of Friday at 3 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 5,493 cases, 130 deaths (5,382 cases, 128 deaths on Thursday)

Contra Costa County: 2,676 cases, 73 deaths (2,576 cases, 72 deaths on Thursday)

Marin County: 1,613 cases, 18 deaths (1,470 cases, 18 deaths on Thursday)

Monterey County: 1,429 cases, 12 deaths (1,416 cases, 12 deaths on Thursday)

Napa County: 270 cases, 4 deaths (258 cases, 4 deaths on Thursday)

San Francisco County: 3,400 cases, 48 deaths (3,297 cases, 48 deaths on Thursday)

San Mateo County: 3,049 cases, 106 deaths (2,996 cases, 104 deaths on Thursday)

Santa Clara County: 3,984 cases, 155 deaths (3,888 cases, 155 deaths on Thursday)

Santa Cruz County: 344 cases, 3 deaths (337 cases, 2 deaths on Thursday)

Solano County: 1,094 cases, 23 deaths (1,064 cases, 23 deaths on Thursday)

Sonoma County: 1,006 cases, 5 deaths (974 cases, 5 deaths on Thursday)

Statewide: 200,461 cases, 5,812 deaths (195,571 cases, 5,733 deaths on Thursday)

