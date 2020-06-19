Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday afternoon include:

The San Francisco Symphony on Thursday announced it’s canceling all of its concerts at Davies Symphony Hall through the end of the year, as well as other changes, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. All live performances with spectators, including sports games and concerts, have been put off, in accordance with state guidelines that prohibit all live performances until the final stage of the reopening process.

The Zakat Foundation of America will deliver roughly 35,000 pounds of fresh produce to a mosque in East Oakland this weekend to support food-insecure families. The foundation will hold a free distribution at the Masjidul Waritheen mosque, the oldest mosque in the city. The event is intended to be an opportunity for healing amid nationwide protests against police brutality and racism and the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

As of Friday at 2:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 4,702 cases, 118 deaths (4,638 cases, 117 deaths on Thursday)

Contra Costa County: 2,148 cases, 56 deaths (2,111 cases, 55 deaths on Thursday)

Marin County: 861 cases, 18 deaths (842 cases, 18 deaths on Thursday)

Monterey County: 1,156 cases, 12 deaths (1,121 cases, 12 deaths on Thursday)

Napa County: 216 cases, 4 deaths (206 cases, 4 deaths on Thursday)

San Francisco County: 3,057 cases, 47 deaths (3,020 cases, 47 deaths on Thursday)

San Mateo County: 2,721 cases, 103 deaths (2,678 cases, 99 deaths on Thursday)

Santa Clara County: 3,398 cases, 152 deaths (3,363 cases, 152 deaths on Thursday)

Santa Cruz County: 283 cases, 2 deaths (273 cases, 2 deaths on Thursday)

Solano County: 811 cases, 23 deaths (792 cases, 23 deaths on Thursday)

Sonoma County: 822 cases, 4 deaths (804 cases, 4 deaths on Thursday)

Statewide: 165,416 cases, 5,360 deaths (161,099 cases, 5,290 deaths on Thursday)

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories: