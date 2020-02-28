Stores like CVS and Walgreens warn there could be a shortage of hand sanitizer

(CNN) – Coronavirus fears have sparked a mad dash for cleaning products.

Retailers like CVS and Walgreens say they’ve noticed an increase in demand for hand sanitizer, cleaning wipes and face masks.

The demand is so great – officials at CVS are worried there will be a shortage.

Bath and Body Works says it’s also seeing a spike in demand for hand sanitizer.

The CDC says the best way to combat coronavirus is by washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water.

If you can’t do that, then hand sanitizer is your next best option.

