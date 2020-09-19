Strategies to cope with stress during COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The physical health risks of COVID-19 have been at the forefront of our minds for the past six months, but the pandemic has taken a massive toll on mental health as well.

If you feel you’ve been sinking under the distress of the coronavirus crisis, our health expert, Karen Owoc, is here with some effective coping strategies.

New Research Emerging on COVID-Related Mental Health Effects

In a recent study published in Psychiatry Research, 7,200 Chinese men and women were surveyed in February during their lockdown. Since the Chinese precede Americans in effects from the lockdowns, it’s significant to study their experience.

• More than 33% were found to be suffering from COVID-related “generalized anxiety disorder”.

• More than 20% struggled with depression.

• Over 18% reported sleeping difficulties.

Effective Coping Strategies

1. Acknowledge feeling overwhelmed, fearful or stressed during this situation (vs avoid those feelings). This helps accept what is not within one’s control and move onto what’s a matter of choice.

2. Embrace a “one day at a time” perspective to redirect focus on the positive aspects of a difficult time and celebrate the opportunity ‘to pause’ (e.g., to stay home, spend time with family or in solitude). Doing so helps to not fixate on pessimism and worst-case outcomes. Stay in the present not in the unforeseeable future.

3. Create moments of positive emotion to cultivate hope and tenacity amidst stress, for example:

• Create fun playing games with the children.

• Feel accomplished in planting some vegetables/flowers.

• Bring happiness to others by cooking a new recipe.

• Experience calm and relaxation through meditation.

• Create enjoyment and relief with exercise.

How Exercise Affects “Stress Resilience”

A new study published in the Journal of Neuroscience (August) studied stressed out, frazzled mice and revealed that regular exercise seems to build and amplify “stress resilience”.

• Stress resilience is the ability to “bounce back” from stressful situations. Some people seem to be more resilient and less vulnerable to environmental stressors, and thus depression.

• Some stress responses are appropriate and valuable, e.g., when you’re driving along a road and a deer runs right in front of your car. You slam on your brakes and veer off the road to avoid him (appropriate stress response).

• But after that incident, you “jump at every little thing” (twitchy anxiety) when you’re driving. You decide you’d rather not drive anymore — you are OVERREACTING to the original stress and unable to bounce back from that stressful incident (inappropriate stress response).

Per this study, exercise seems to build and amplify stress resilience.

Galanin Plays a Pivotal Role in Stress Resilience

• Galanin (pronounced “GAL-ah-nin”) is known to be associated with mental health. It’s expressed in the brain, spinal cord, and gut.

• People born with low levels of galanin are at high risk of depression and anxiety disorders.

• EXERCISE increases the production of galanin. (Mice like to run, and in the study, they ran multiple miles daily on wheels in their cages for 3 weeks.)

• Moving more = more galanin. Exercise resulted in a surge of galanin production in the brain. How this translates to humans and precisely what amounts and types of exercise are yet to be identified.

• Abundant levels of galanin seems to be crucial for stress resilience (at least in rodents) and may be helpful in coping with stress.

The Takeaway: Be in control — make choices, stay physically active, and create moments of positive emotion. Embrace the fact that you’re learning a lot about yourself by listening to your body and emotions during this new COVID-19 era.

