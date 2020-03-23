Stuck in Peru: Sebastopol family among thousands of Americans stranded overseas

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — All of Peru’s borders are closed and Sebastopol resident Carmen Sinigiani is among the thousands of Americans stranded overseas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police officers and soldiers patrol the streets, and Sinigiani, her husband, and their teenaged sons are being confined to their Airbnb in Cusco, Peru.

Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra declared a COVID-19 national emergency and the quarantine began March 17. Quarantines, curfews, shelter-at-home orders, and social-distancing rules are being strictly enforced.

Carmen Sinigiani

There are hundreds of U.S. citizens currently caught within Peru’s borders. They bound together online through the hashtag, “#StuckInPeru,” created a Google Doc to list everyone’s names, and formed the Facebook group “Americans Stuck in Peru.”

Sinigiani said as soon as her family realized that they were trapped in a foreign country, they went to the U.S. embassy in Cusco. The door was locked, a sign on the door urged all Americans to leave the country. The embassy was closed due to the coronavirus.

“Americans Stuck in Peru” members said they are being given little information from the State Department about potential means of leaving, such as when the Peru’s quarantine will be lifted or if more humanitarian flights will be coming soon.

The Sinigiani family loves to travel, and for this year’s spring break vacation, those chose South America, where they could hike to one of the most beautiful places in the world, Machu Picchu.

“Before we left (California), we were aware of what was happening in Europe and China. But the state department still had a Level II travel warning. We’ve traveled to several countries with a Level II travel warning. By the time that we arrived, which was Saturday morning (March 14), the President of the United States had made his big announcement about how this was a pandemic. It was a complete change of tone,” Sinigiani said.

“The first two days we were here it was quite pleasant. The city was welcoming and the tourists were out and about,” she said.

When they woke up in their AirBnB on the third day, they were alerted that Peru’s president had shut down all of the borders and had ordered the entire country into a quarantine.

“We were given until midnight that night to get out of the country,” she said.

The Sinigiani’s immediately began calling airlines trying to find a plane that would take them anywhere in the U.S. The airlines said there were no tickets let, but to try going to the airport for a standby ticket. When they got there, they witnessed the chaos of crowds all trying to do the same thing.

“The military and police turned us away. It was quite a scene,” Sinigiani said. “So after that we went to the U.S. consulate for assistance and they were closed. There was a sign on the door advising everyone to leave the country.”

Sinigiani, her husband, and their two sons — ages 14 and 15 — are trying to keep their spirits up until they can find a way home.

Like the Americans stuck in Peru, Peruvian citizens are also alarmed and upset.

“The swift and unexpected action that the president took leaves me concerned. It’s a country that relies on tourism and this will effectively kill the industry. There has been a history of civil unrest recently in this country. So there is concern that if we are here for too long that we could get caught up in that,” Sinigiani said.

The situation for Americans trapped in Cusco finally started to look better late Sunday.

Sinigiani wrote, “We’re finally hearing news of possible flights over the next few days. There are already many Americans going home- 500 so far. Our challenge, as we now know, is that our Cusco location at 13,000 feet requires certain types of aircraft. We are told though that the State Department is now getting cooperation from the Peruvian government.”