Students, staff required to be fully vaccinated at some Bay Area colleges

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Students attending some Bay Area community colleges, in addition to staff members, will be required to be fully vaccinated before coming onto campus.

Multiple campuses announced that a COVID-19 vaccine mandate would be in place for staff and students.

The Contra Costa Community College District Governing Board passed a resolution in a meeting on Wednesday that would require a COVID-19 vaccine for employees and students who would be in at least one in-person class or come onto campus or facility.

Visitors will be strongly encouraged to be vaccinated and will need to fill out a health assessment prior to coming on campus.

This requirement will be in effect on Monday, November 1 — Students and staff will be able to apply for a vaccination exception for:

Medical excuse from receiving COVID-19 vaccine due to medical conditions or precaution

Disability

During the period of any pregnancy

Religious objection based on a person’s sincerely held religious beliefs, practice or observance

The three main campuses in Contra Costa County are:

Contra Costa College in San Pablo

Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill

Los Medanos College in Pittsburg

“In making this decision, 4CD reached out to its students, faculty, classified professionals, and managers and received overwhelming support to take this action,” said Chancellor Bryan Reece. “COVID-19 and its many variants will be with us for a while, so we must take prudent steps like this one so we can continue providing face-to-face instruction and services for our students while ensuring we have a safe place to learn and work for our students and staff.”

In addition, Ohlone Community College in Fremont will be requiring vaccination for those who come on campus or take part in a district-operated or controlled off-site district or college service.

Students and staff will need to be fully vaccinated unless they are approved of exemption due to medical or religious beliefs.

This will go into effect on September 30.

“As we move through the COVID-19 virus and its variants, this policy and procedure continues working to ensure that the Ohlone College facilities are as safe as we can actively make them,” says Ohlone College Superintendent/President Dr. Eric Bishop. “The accompanying Administrative Procedure (AP) is currently in review in the college’s governance process and is expected to be endorsed within the next week.”