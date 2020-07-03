STUDY: New version of coronavirus is more infectious, doesn’t make people sicker

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A global study has found that a new version of the coronavirus has spread from Europe to the United States, CNN reports.
The new form of the virus spreads faster and is more likely to infect people, but doesn’t make them any sicker than earlier variations of the virus, according to an international team of researchers.
A study, published by the scientific journal Cell, showed that a certain mutant version of the virus was taking over.
The new version appears to multiply faster in the upper respiratory tract — the nose, sinuses and throat, which could explain how it spreads faster.
It is believed to be three to nine times more infectious, David Montefiore of Duke University, director of the Laboratory for AIDS Vaccine Research and Development told CNN.
