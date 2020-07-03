STUDY: New version of coronavirus is more infectious, doesn’t make people sicker

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A global study has found that a new version of the coronavirus has spread from Europe to the United States, CNN reports.

The new form of the virus spreads faster and is more likely to infect people, but doesn’t make them any sicker than earlier variations of the virus, according to an international team of researchers.

A study, published by the scientific journal Cell, showed that a certain mutant version of the virus was taking over.

The new version appears to multiply faster in the upper respiratory tract — the nose, sinuses and throat, which could explain how it spreads faster.

It is believed to be three to nine times more infectious, David Montefiore of Duke University, director of the Laboratory for AIDS Vaccine Research and Development told CNN.

Latest News Headlines: