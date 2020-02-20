Surviving the Coronavirus: How to be safe from the outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The deadly coronavirus outbreak continues to grow.

At last check, at least 2,126 people are now dead from the virus, with all but 11 of those deaths in mainland China.

The total number of people infected worldwide stands at over 75,600.

The global outbreak has sparked anxiety and concerns around the world.

What do we really know about the virus, and how is it likely to affect the population?

How exactly do you contract it, and could there be another chance of getting the virus again?

KRON4 answers those questions and more in our special report: Surviving the Coronavirus: Keeping you safe from the outbreak.

You can watch the full special report in the video above.

