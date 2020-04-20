Tahoe officials: Stay away or get fined

TRUCKEE, Calif. (KRON) – Officials say they have seen an increase of Bay Area residents flocking to the Truckee area and renting short-term properties to escape the coronavirus pandemic.
Truckee Mayor joins the KRON4 Morning News to talk about why this is a bad idea, especially since the medical system there can not support a large outbreak.
Also, it’s in violation of stay-at-home orders issued statewide.
Authorities in the Tahoe area are also issuing citations and fining people violating the orders.
See the full interview in the video above.
