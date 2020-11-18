‘Testing Before Turkey’ campaign launches in Contra Costa

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – This thanksgiving, families in Contra Costa County can now add getting tested for COVID-19 to their holiday to-do list.

The free testing opportunity is part of Contra Costa Health Services ‘Testing Before Turkey’ campaign.

It is an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus for families gathering for the holiday.

“Anyone who lives and works in Contra Costa can get access to no-cost, convenient COVID-19 testing at any of our 13 community testing sites. While inviting everyone you gather with doesn’t guarantee your safety, it can reduce the risk and is a smart added protection to safely celebrating during the holidays,” said COVID-19 operations chief Dr. Ori Tzvieli with Contra Costa Health Services.

Health officials say testing before gathering for turkey will help reduce the spread which is on the rise in Contra Costa County. Which has experienced twice as many daily cases of covid-19 over the past ten days.

“Most concerning the number of people hospitalized with and due to COVID-19 in Contra Costa County has more than doubled during that period,” said health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano.

The free COVID-19 testing is available now through next Wednesday and is scheduled to pick up again the day after Thanksgiving and continue through the weekend.

