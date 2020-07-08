There’s ’emerging evidence’ of airborne coronavirus transmission, WHO confirms

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There is “emerging evidence” of airborne transmission of coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization, CNN reports.

This comes after more than 200 scientists from around the world jointly signed a letter urging WHO to be more clear with people about the likelihood people in explaining how the virus can transmit through the air.

Dr. Benedetta Alleganzi, WHO Technical Lead for Infection Prevention and Control, said in a briefing Tuesday that the agency has discussed and collaborated with many of the scientists who signed the letter.

“We acknowledge that there is emerging evidence in this field, as in all other fields regarding the Covid-19 virus and pandemic and therefore we believe that we have to be open to this evidence and understand its implications regarding the modes of transmission and also regarding the precautions that need to be taken,” Alleganzi said.

She added that WHO is working on a scientific report summarizing the current knowledge around transmission of the coronavirus, which should be available in the next few weeks.

Latest Stories: