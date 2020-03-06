These are the countries you’re urged to avoid amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to the CDC

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak that continues to spread around the world, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning international travelers to take extra precautions and if possible avoid countries with a Level 3 health warning.

People are also strongly urged to reconsider going on any cruises heading to or traveling within Asia.

At this time the World Health Organization is reporting that the world is nearing 100,000 cases, while Johns Hopkins University says we’ve already surpassed that number.

According to the CDC, countries with a Level 3 travel health notice include:

China

Iran

Italy

South Korea

Japan remains at a Level 2 travel health notice as of Friday.

Hong Kong remains at Level 1.

Coronavirus infections in Italy rose 50% over the weekend, prompting the US government to urge people to avoid travel to the regions of Lombardy and Veneto, where the highest warning levels were issued.

Tourism officials said an earlier U.S. travel warning covering all of Italy was potentially calamitous to the industry, which represents 13% of gross domestic product in a country famed for its world-class museums, archaeological sites, art cities and natural beauty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

