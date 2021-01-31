Coronavirus: The Latest

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox Israelis attend Rabbi’s funeral, ignore COVID-19 lockdown

Coronavirus

Thousands of members of Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish community attended the funeral procession for Rabbi Meshulam Soloveitchik in Jerusalem on Sunday, January 31, flouting restrictions imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many ultra-Orthodox Israelis have refused to abide by restrictions, at times clashing with police.

The stance of ultra-Orthodox Israelis threatens to undermine

Israel’s rapid mass vaccination programme, according to the AP.

Israel has administered the first vaccine dose to 3 million of its 9.3 million citizens, according to the Times of Israel.

