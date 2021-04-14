Coronavirus: The Latest

‘Time is now!’: Bay Area rapper sings about getting vaccinated

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A catchy new track is encouraging everyone in the Bay Area to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot.

The man on the beats is SFO’s airport duty manager Chris Morgan.

Morgan has been working at the Moscone Center Vaccination Site and says he has lost three people to COVID and hopes the song encourages people in his community to get vaccinated.

To make an appointment, visit MyTurn.CA.gov to make an appointment.

After you fill out your address and information, the site may tell you there aren’t any appointments available.

Try refreshing the page and checking back periodically.

